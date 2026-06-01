Cracking down against human trafficking at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Law enforcement agencies are increasing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup and urging the public to report suspected human trafficking. Officials warn that large, high-profile events can create more opportunities for traffickers to exploit vulnerable people. Authorities and advocacy groups say public awareness and reporting suspicious activity are key to preventing human trafficking during the tournament.



Large security operations are being planned for SoFi Stadium for the World Cup.

With the global event kicking off next week in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, law enforcement agencies are urging the public to report human trafficking.

Law enforcement officers say the unfortunate reality is that large events mean more opportunities for people who could exploit victims.

That's why they are warning people to protect themselves and help protect others from being targeted.

"The FBI has an important role to play in major events across the country, and the upcoming World Cup is no different," said Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, Patrick Grandy.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials stood side by side Monday in downtown Los Angeles during a joint press conference to help ensure the safety of L.A.-area residents and visitors ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off next week.

"Please be alert. Many victims could be fearful and may not ask for help," Grandy said.

FBI officials say that, unfortunately, large, high-profile events heighten the risk of human trafficking, which is why they're asking the public to be vigilant.

"The exploiters recognize this as an incredible business opportunity," said Tina Chang.

Chang is the Regional Programs and Operations Director for Olive Crest, whose mission is to prevent child abuse.

Chang, who oversees human trafficking prevention at Olive Crest, shared what has happened in the past during such large-scale events.

"We'll see foster parents, residential treatment providers, county workers and parents all calling and saying, ‘My child has gone missing,’ and then law enforcement is conducting stings, and they're finding these young people in motels and hotels and on the streets of L.A.," Chang said.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office also laid out what the department is doing, in partnership with other agencies, ahead of the World Cup to prevent families from falling victim to human traffickers.

"We are taking proactive steps to protect vulnerable individuals, raise public awareness, identify victims and disrupt trafficking operations," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said during Monday's press conference.

Chang says one of the most important things people can do to prevent human trafficking is to pay attention to what appears abnormal and to speak up.

"Just letting people know that's not okay. I don't think having a party and being served by a bunch of young people is okay. I'm not going to do that," Chang said. "We really need people to step up and say that's not what I'm here for."

If you or someone you know is in serious danger, you can call 911. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.