West Hollywood water main repairs hit major milestone as critical pressure testing begins

The Brief A 110-year-old water main ruptured on Sunset Boulevard, unleashing 17 million gallons of water that flooded West Hollywood streets and forced businesses to close. Crews have successfully welded a new 25-foot replacement pipe into place, but rigorous pressure and disinfection testing mean roads may not reopen by Monday. No injuries or fatalities were reported, though two buildings remain without power and multiple subterranean parking garages flooded.



Cleanup and repair work continues Saturday on a ruptured water main that unleashed roughly 17 million gallons of water, turning West Hollywood streets into raging rivers and opening up a massive sinkhole.

The 36-inch trunk line, which dates back to 1916, burst early Thursday morning, flooding local businesses and triggering a massive emergency response from utility crews and firefighters.

What we know:

The rupture happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Sunset Boulevard at Holloway Drive, pushing around parked cars and flooding subterranean parking garages nearly to their roofs.

SkyFOX and FOX 11 crews on the scene captured video showing water roaring downhill from Sunset Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard and into a Metro bus yard.

The rushing water pushed parked vehicles, and on Palm Avenue, a sidewalk collapsed into a sudden sinkhole, swallowing two men who fortunately did not appear to be seriously injured.

Crews continue to work around the clock

A pressurized 8-inch bypass line is currently operational and serving all customers but one, keeping local drinking water safe. However, some customers in the immediate area—particularly those on higher floors—are experiencing reduced water pressure, officials said.

The physical replacement of the pipeline is complete, LADWP chief operating officer Anselmo Collins announced during a press conference on Saturday.

After draining a 0.7-mile section of the pipeline, LADWP crews conducted nonstop repairs to cut away the damaged section and weld a new 25-foot replacement pipe into place, finishing the weld early Saturday morning.

Impact on local businesses

Extensive property damage has been reported across the area. A wayward Waymo autonomous car accidentally drove into a flooded stretch of road before being disabled and moved by firefighters.

The popular local eatery Dialog Cafe suffered severe water damage and announced plans to close indefinitely.

Additionally, two buildings remain without power after water compromised their electrical panels, and officials are actively working to temporarily relocate displaced residents.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know the exact number of people or businesses impacted by the flooding, though West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman noted that all businesses in the area have been affected to different degrees.

The exact cause of Thursday's break also remains unknown and is currently under investigation, though officials noted that water delivery line pressure peaks at night when regional demand drops.

Authorities cannot yet guarantee that the heavily damaged roads will be repaired and reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.

Timeline:

Thursday, 3 a.m.: The water main ruptures at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive, sending millions of gallons of water rushing downhill.

Thursday, 7 a.m.: Rushing water is successfully shut off by utility crews; emergency responders begin door-to-door safety checks.

Friday Morning: The new 25-foot section of replacement pipe arrives at the scene.

Friday Evening: Crews finish excavating the area and cutting into the damaged trunk line.

Saturday, 5:30 a.m.: The 16-hour welding process is officially completed, securing the new pipe in place.

Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: The "CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywoods" event takes place using a modified, shortened route to bypass repair work being done in the area.

2031: Construction is scheduled to begin on a previously planned project to replace 6.4 miles of this aging trunk line.

What they're saying:

"It was a river," said resident Tehran Von Ghasri, who arrived home to find the flooding. "I thought it was a catastrophe. I thought it must have been an earthquake. Maybe a hydrant broke; maybe all the hydrants broke."

"All that water that came out of that line immediately went right in my front door, and it continued for four or five hours," said Tadeh Ghazalian, owner of Dialog Cafe. "Just imagine thousands of pounds of water going inside. At one point, you couldn't even see the floor. It looked like a pool."

"This is a big break," Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon told City News Service. "We have a lot of old pipes in this area. But a break this big is exceedingly rare."

"As LADWP crews continue to work urgently to remove water to repair the pipe rupture in West Hollywood, people should avoid the area and conserve water as some may experience a loss of water pressure," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

What's next:

Crews are now filling the 0.7-mile isolated pipeline section with water to conduct critical pressure testing, ensuring the repair work holds and checking for secondary leaks.

Once the line passes testing, workers will begin a multi-step safety and disinfection process—filling the pipe with highly chlorinated water to eliminate bacteria, letting it sit, and then draining and dechlorinating it before refilling the line with fresh drinking water—while also backfilling the hole and laying down temporary asphalt to city standards. Crews will return at a later date to execute permanent road repairs.

Because of these extensive infrastructure repairs, Sunset Boulevard will remain closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard for an unknown duration.

What you can do:

Residents and travelers are urged to avoid the area as much as possible to give emergency crews space to operate. Nearby residents experiencing low water pressure are asked to conserve water.

Participants attending Sunday's CicLAvia festival should note that the western end of the 6.1-mile route has been shifted to North La Cienega Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard to safely avoid the sinkholes and destruction.

Affected property owners, business owners, and motorists seeking to file damage claims can find information online at LADWP.com/Claims or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

For continuous updates on traffic, detours, and local resident hotel discounts, visit the City of West Hollywood’s dedicated site at weho.org/watermainbreak.