FIFA World Cup 2026 last-minute ticket sales set to begin April 1

The Brief The final "Last-Minute Sales Phase" for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets begins Wednesday, April 1, at 8 a.m. PT. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and will remain available until the tournament ends. The 2024 event is on track to break the all-time attendance record of 3.5 million set during the 1994 World Cup.



The final opportunity for fans to secure seats at the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives this week as the tournament's last-minute sales phase officially opens to the global public.

With over a million tickets already sold, FIFA officials confirm the event is poised to become the most-attended World Cup in history.

What we know:

The fourth and final sales window begins on Wednesday, April 1, at 8 a.m. PT.

Unlike previous lottery-based rounds, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can select specific seats using an interactive map on the official FIFA ticketing website.

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Additionally, an official Resale/Exchange Marketplace will launch on April 2, providing a secure platform for fans to trade or sell tickets they can no longer use.

What they're saying:

FIFA representatives highlighted the "unprecedented global demand" for the 48-team tournament, noting that the previous Random Selection Draw phase alone saw over 500 million ticket requests.

Organizers emphasized that "FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source" to safeguard fans against unauthorized resellers and invalid tickets.

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The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed after a press conference at the Poliforum Leon on March 04, 2026 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Timeline:

February 27: Completion of the Random Selection Draw phase.

April 1: Last-Minute Sales Phase opens at 8 a.m. Seat allocations for previous buyers become visible.

April 2: Official Resale/Exchange Marketplace reopens.

June/July 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

What you can do:

Fans intending to travel should check the government entry requirements for the three host nations immediately.

Those requiring a U.S. visa can utilize the "FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS)" to expedite their applications.

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FIFA also recommends checking the ticketing portal regularly, as inventory from canceled orders or returns is released on a rolling basis, sometimes even on match days.