FIFA World Cup 2026 last-minute ticket sales set to begin April 1
LOS ANGELES - The final opportunity for fans to secure seats at the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives this week as the tournament's last-minute sales phase officially opens to the global public.
With over a million tickets already sold, FIFA officials confirm the event is poised to become the most-attended World Cup in history.
What we know:
The fourth and final sales window begins on Wednesday, April 1, at 8 a.m. PT.
Unlike previous lottery-based rounds, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fans can select specific seats using an interactive map on the official FIFA ticketing website.
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Additionally, an official Resale/Exchange Marketplace will launch on April 2, providing a secure platform for fans to trade or sell tickets they can no longer use.
What they're saying:
FIFA representatives highlighted the "unprecedented global demand" for the 48-team tournament, noting that the previous Random Selection Draw phase alone saw over 500 million ticket requests.
Organizers emphasized that "FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source" to safeguard fans against unauthorized resellers and invalid tickets.
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The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed after a press conference at the Poliforum Leon on March 04, 2026 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Timeline:
February 27: Completion of the Random Selection Draw phase.
April 1: Last-Minute Sales Phase opens at 8 a.m. Seat allocations for previous buyers become visible.
April 2: Official Resale/Exchange Marketplace reopens.
June/July 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
What you can do:
Fans intending to travel should check the government entry requirements for the three host nations immediately.
Those requiring a U.S. visa can utilize the "FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS)" to expedite their applications.
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FIFA also recommends checking the ticketing portal regularly, as inventory from canceled orders or returns is released on a rolling basis, sometimes even on match days.
The Source: This report is based on official ticketing instructions and tournament updates released by FIFA's media department.