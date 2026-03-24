How you can take a picture with FIFA World Cup trophy in Los Angeles

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As the world's game comes to Los Angeles, you can get your chance to pose with the FIFA World Cup trophy!

Coca-Cola and FIFA have teamed up to put together a trophy tour, which includes a stop in downtown Los Angeles.

The trophy will make an appearance at the LA Live on Wednesday, March 25.

Here's how to enter:

Register for a free ticket on Coca-Cola's website by clicking here

Enter your preferred city.

Choose the date and time.

Save your digital tickets on your phone or print them from your email.

FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the FIFA World Cup 26. Tune in to FOX 11 or download the FOX ONE app before June—July 2026 to catch every minute of the action.