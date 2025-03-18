Big changes ahead for FIDM amid merger with ASU

The Brief FIDM, short for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, has merged with Arizona State University. The class of 2025 will mark the final class of FIDM as a standalone university.



Los Angeles has its own grip on the fashion industry and now, there are major changes coming to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

The school was featured on MTV’s popular reality show "The Hills" and also rose to fame on the long-running reality competition show, "Project Runway."

What we know:

FIDM has produced many famous designers over the years. However, about two years ago, FIDM merged with Arizona State University and then it became ASU FIDM. Some people who spoke to FOX 11 say they are concerned over the changes to come.

The standalone university will walk its last Los Angeles class through graduation on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The private college for fashion and business first opened in 1969.

Renowned designer Kevan Hall shares his FIDM experience

What they're saying:

"I feel like it's a huge loss to our community, certainly to the design community," said Kevan Hall.

Hall is a big-name designer known for his red carpet dresses.

Before his fashion career took off, Hall was a young student from Detroit learning the world of fashion and business at FIDM.

"It started with technical skills, learning pattern making, running, draping, learning how to actually put a collection together, learning how to even communicate in terms of going on interviews and that kind of thing," Hall explained.

Teachers at the downtown LA campus said they worry what the move will mean for students.

"It's very sad. I've held back tears a lot of times because I've had a lot of great connections," a FIDM educator told FOX 11.

The other side:

ASU declined to be interviewed. However, in an email, university officials said they plan to expand the program.

Arizona State’s website says the following:

"If you're currently enrolled or newly admitted to FIDM you can transfer to an ASU degree program that maps to your current plan of study. While the following options illustrate possible pathways to degrees at ASU that are most similar to FIDM programs, you can transfer to other ASU degree programs based on your academic interests and career goals."

