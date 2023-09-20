Fiancée of murdered Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer speaks out for first time

Brittany Lindsey got engaged to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer just four days before he was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. On Wednesday, Lindsey spoke for the first time since her fianceé's murder, during a press conference announcing charges against his alleged murderer.

"Ryan was the best guy I've ever met," Lindsey said. "He was so thoughtful, caring, and everyone who met him or knew him loved him. I'm so happy I was able to love him. It was not long enough."

Kevin Salazar, 29, of Palmdale, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity for Clinkunbroomer's killing on Saturday, Sept. 16. According to investigators, Salazar pulled up alongside Clinkunbroomer while he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station when he fired a gun into the patrol car. Clinkunbroomer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While officials like Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna have called for Salazar

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Lindsey spoke Wedensday about the life she was excited to begin with her new fiancé, a life that was cut short.

"I couldn't wait to start our lives together," she said. "We were just engaged. Planning to get married and start a family. Ryan, I miss you. And I love you so much. I don't know how to live without you. I didn't ever want to imagine it."

Closing her statement Wednesday, Lindsey asked Clinkunbroomer to "look down on all your brothers and sisters and blue. Keep them safe, so this never happens to anyone else. Protect them and watch over them as they continue to serve their community. Until we meet again."