Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man

63-year-old La Habra resident Larry Walker was dragged for 3 miles as police chased the carjacking suspect.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. 

La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.

The car Reneau was in crashed, and that's when police say Reneau carjacked Walker's car. Two people who tried to help Reneau get away are also in jail.