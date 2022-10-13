LA Crime Spree: Suspects steal car, drag and kill carjacking victim, lead police chase

article

One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a possible murder suspect in the South Los Angeles area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects – one of them wanted in connection to a murder case – started carjacking a vehicle Thursday. As the suspects tried to drive off in the carjacked vehicle, they dragged a person by the now-stolen car.

The person who was targeted by the carjackers was killed after being dragged by the vehicle. The suspects then led LAPD on a car chase with the stolen vehicle.

The suspects eventually crashed the car into another vehicle near the intersection of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue in Inglewood. Following the crash, a SWAT standoff ensued.

Following a lengthy standoff, law enforcement officers were eventually able to place the suspects in custody.

Officials did not specify which murder case one of the suspects was wanted in connection to. It is also unknown what roles each of the two suspects played in carjacking the vehicle, dragging the suspect to their death and then crashing the car after leading LAPD on the police chase.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the carjacking incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest on this developing story.