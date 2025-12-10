Sherrone Moore arrested after Michigan fired him for 'inappropriate relationship' with staffer

article

The Brief Ex-Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was arrested shortly after the school announced he got fired. Moore was booked into Washtenaw County jail. Prior to the news of his arrest, Moore was fired by the University of Michigan for having an alleged "inappropriate relationship" with the football team's staff member. Moore is married with three kids.



On the same day Sherrone Moore got fired by the University of Michigan, the ex-head football coach is reportedly behind bars.

According to FOX 11's Detroit sister station WJBK-TV, Moore was booked into Washtenaw County jail on Wednesday, December 10. This comes shortly after the school fired him for an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore, 39, is married with three children, according to the team's bio page.

What we don't know:

The school did not give details on the alleged relationship Moore had with the Michigan Wolverines staff.

In the wake of Moore's arrest, WJBK-TV reached out to police in Pittsfield Township and the department issued a statement saying officers responded to a call of an alleged assault in the 3000 Block of Ann Arbor Saline Road.

The Pitts Township Police Department did not mention Moore by name, but said in the aforementioned statement that officers at the scene took a suspect into custody. The statement also added that the "incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

The department also said the suspect is staying at the Washtenaw County jail, matching WJBK-TV's report.

As of December 10, Moore has not issued a public statement in the wake of his firing and arrest.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.