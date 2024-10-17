Felicia Hudson: Santa Monica College community remembers campus shooting victim

Family, friends, and colleagues came together to grieve the loss and celebrate the life of Felicia Hudson, a custodial manager who was killed earlier this week. At 54, Felicia was remembered for her warmth, joy, and a smile that could "light up any room."

"That smile – the one that made you feel good when you saw it. That was our Felicia," one coworker shared during the emotional candlelight vigil.

Felicia dedicated nearly 28 years to Santa Monica College, working her way up to custodial manager. Known for her hard work, quiet strength, and deep love for those around her, she touched the lives of many on campus.

"She was a woman who worked hard, loved deeply, and lived with quiet and grace," a close colleague reflected.

The vigil came just days after a heartbreaking incident on Monday, October 14, when Felicia was shot by coworker Davon Durell Dean. Despite efforts to save her, she died at the hospital two days later.

Her mother, Kathy Hudson, stood before the crowd, her voice heavy with grief as she shared her immense sorrow. "I'm so hurt... when it's your firstborn, your child... if you've never lost one, you don't know the pain."

Amid her heartache, Kathy also expressed deep gratitude for the love and support that poured in from the community. "I can feel the love for Felicia all over this place. Everybody's been so kind, and I just want to say thank you to all of you."

A celebration of life will continue on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.