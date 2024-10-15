Shooting at Santa Monica College leads to large police response, campus closures

The Brief A female employee at Santa Monica College was seriously injured after being shot on campus. Classes were canceled at all Santa Monica College campuses Tuesday in the shooting's aftermath. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.



A Santa Monica College employee was rushed to the hospital after being shot on campus Monday night, prompting officials to close all campuses.

The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Center for Media & Design at 1660 Stewart Street in Santa Monica, according to a campus-wide alert that was issued.

The shooting led to a major response from Santa Monica Police. Several officers were seen in tactical gear searching the area for a shooter.

"We have confirmed that one employee has been shot. Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect," read the alert on the college’s website.

All Santa Monica College campuses, including the main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd and six additional satellite campuses, will be closed on Tuesday.

No further information or suspect description was provided by authorities.