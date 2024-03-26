FBI raids Mid-City apartment

A multi-agent task force was reported at the 1300 block of Mansfield in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

SkyFOX was over the scene as both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department allegedly raided the Mid-City apartment building.

SkyFOX caught video of authorities raiding a specific unit within the complex, where they allegedly took a couple of people into custody.

There was also a large law enforcement presence near the apartment complex's garage area.

Authorities did not provide any information regarding the nature of the raid or the alleged suspects they were seeking.

Mansfield at Pico Blvd. was closed while authorities completed their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.