Two people, including 14-year-old boy, shot in LA's Mid-City neighborhood

A double shooting is under investigation in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call on Guthrie Avenue a little after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting left a 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man hurt. Both were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, LAPD told FOX 11.

As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, no arrests have been announced in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.