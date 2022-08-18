FBI: Several arrests made in LA gang sweep

The FBI on Thursday made several arrests in connection with a gang-related operation targeting gang members and associates in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the area where "Operation Down the Rabbit Hole" was underway near Banning and N. Vignes Streets.

According to officials, at least two dozen people were taken into custody during simultaneous arrest warrant services, and around 40 people were indicted. Some of those indicted are already in jail on other charges, officials added.

Several agencies were also seen at the site, including the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in addition to the FBI.

Suspects were believed involved in various crimes, including racketeering and weapons and drugs violations.

City News Service contributed to this report.