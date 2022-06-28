Father, 10-year-old son found dead in Chatsworth in possible murder-suicide

A father and his 10-year-old son were found dead in Chatsworth in what police believe could be a murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 21000 block of Plummer Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of both victims outside a vehicle parked a short distance from William Tell Aggeler High School.

Jose Romo Guerra, 35, and Michael Romo Sandoval, 10, both of Canoga Park, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which reported that the pair were father and son. Autopsies were pending.

Early news reports stated that the bodies were found inside a vehicle, but LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton clarified that police found the pair outside of the vehicle.

Asked whether it was murder-suicide, Hamilton told reporters that was a "working theory."

Officials did not say how the two victims died.

The discoveries of the two bodies remain under investigation.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.

City News Service contributed to this report.