Father demands accountability after 5 California teenagers attacked and robbed in mall

Five teenage boys were attacked in a bathroom at Los Angeles' Canoga Mall on Sunday.

"Three men followed my son and four of his friends to the bathroom, attacked them and robbed him," said parent Adam Johansson.

All five boys were in the bathroom when attacked. One teenager had his head slammed into the ground while another was kicked in the head, according to parent David Leif. The teenagers' phones, jewelry, and IDs were also stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

"[My son] didn't get his chain stolen," said Leif. "He had [taken] it off and gave it back to me. And said I'm not comfortable wearing this anymore."

Lief said his son came home terrified following the incident.

"This morning we woke up and it completely turned to anger," said Johansson. "I want our community back. I want Los Angeles back to the way it used to be. We have to hold whether it's Westfield accountable [or] elected officials accountable. Crime and violence have to be dealt with."

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Westfield mall are currently investigating the assault and robbery of the five teenagers.

The incident is one of several in the last few months at Canoga Mall, with an attempted jewelry store robbery in January and a smash-and-grab at the mall's Nordstrom in November.

