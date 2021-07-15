Father arrested in connection with death of infant son found unresponsive at South LA motel

A man is in custody in connection with the death of his infant son who was found unresponsive at a motel in South Los Angeles.

Shane Zachery Flowers, 23, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

RELATED: LAPD investigating infant's death out of South LA; person of interest sought

Flowers was detained by the Torrance Police Department prior to being booked by the Los Angeles Police Department. According to Torrance PD, Flowers went to the child's mother's house. Once there, officers got a call about his whereabouts and arrived on scene and arrested him.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The 18-month-old boy, identified as Dee'ago Alexander Jones, was found unconscious and not breathing at the Rosa Bell Motel Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to LAPD. His exact case of death is not known.

Flowers is being held on $100,000 bail.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.