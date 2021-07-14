LAPD investigating infant's death out of South LA; person of interest sought

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a person of interest as part of an investigation into the death of an infant, authorities said Wednesday.

Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, LAPD officers responded to the 5600 block of Western Ave. in the South Los Angeles area for a death investigation that involved an infant.

Sources told FOX 11 that the child was found at the Rosa Bell Motel.

Responding officers found the 18-month-old boy unconscious and not breathing, the LAPD said in a statement.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The LAPD identified a person of interest in the investigation as Shane Zachery Flowers, 23. Authorities did not release a photo of Flowers or explain his relation to the deceased infant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division at 213-486-0530, from 7 a.m., to 5 p.m. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.