Fast-moving storms drench LA with rain, hail

Southern California was mostly drying out Thursday following a brief-yet-intense system that brought more rain to the region, but a lingering storm cell quickly developed Thursday afternoon and pounded parts of the San Fernando Valley with rain and hail.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for an area stretching from Chatsworth to Northridge to Reseda and Winnetka. Video from Chatsworth showed hail falling in some neighborhoods, along with some short-lived driving rain.

Forecasters said the system also had the capability of producing 60 mph winds.

The NWS also issued a flash flood warning for many of the same areas, but including other communities such as Encino, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Sun Valley. Forecasters said the storm cell could produce rain falling at a rate of up to one inch per hour. The warning will be in place until 7 p.m.

SkyFOX was briefly over Lake Balboa a little after 5:30 p.m. after the neighborhood was hit by hail:

(FOX 11)

Regardless of the quick-moving system, forecasters said the Southland should dry out over the next few days, although it could be breezy on Friday and Saturday.

According to the NWS, temperatures should gradually warm back to normal levels by Friday.

The storm that moved through the region Wednesday dropped sometimes- heavy rain in select areas, but since it moved fairly quickly, the precipitation numbers were held down.

Malibu and Santa Monica both received about an inch of rain, while about a half-inch fell in areas including Hawthorne and Compton, according to the NWS. Some areas of Orange County saw locally higher amounts, including 1.11 inches in Huntington Beach.