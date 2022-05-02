Fans celebrate International Harry Potter Day at Warner Bros. Studios

At the Wizarding World of Harry Potter there are potions, wands, spells, even magic. At the Warner Brothers Studio Tour, the bus tour itself doesn't have anything about Harry Potter per se, but those on the tour know that there's something magical waiting for them.

As fans look at wands and robes in the gift shop, they think about Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and all of those who have appeared in the films playing characters from J.K. Rowling's books, which were first published in 1997, and made her one of the wealthiest authors in the world. In fact, Rowling made history in 2004 by becoming the first billion-dollar author.

Those books and the magical world she created are beloved even by young people who weren't even born then. Students from Serrano High School in Victor Valley said things like they enjoyed "the idea there is some kind of magic in a real world." One boy said, "When I was young, every night we would put it on and we would fall asleep to it."



Harry Potter, beloved by many.