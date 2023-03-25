Family searching for missing teen last seen in Montebello

article

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Montebello.

13-year-old Annahi Tejeda was last seen around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 on surveillance video in the area of Beverly Blvd. and Poplar Ave.

She was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with grey/white sweatpants. The teen is Hispanic, 5 feet 2, inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She attends middle school in the city of Rosemead.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421.