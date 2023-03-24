Sisters found safe after being reported missing in Palmdale

Authorities Friday located two sisters after they were reported missing from Palmdale.

Mia Elena Moreno and her older sister, Lily Moreno, were reported missing. (LASD)

Mia Elena Moreno and her older sister, Lily Moreno, were last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The girls were located at an undisclosed location and were in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.