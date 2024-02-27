Family-owned restaurant vandalized, at center of gang territory dispute, police say

A vandal walked into El Zarape Melrose Restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, ransacking the place and causing the family-owned business tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Police told the family that owns the restaurant that the destruction is tied to a gang territory dispute.

The vandal, who was caught on security camera, spray painted one camera before tagging the furniture and the walls. He then sprayed another camera.

By the time he left, the Melrose Heights restaurant was destroyed.

Everything inside was tagged — the walls, the tables, the seats and the television screens.

Only two things were taken: a computer, and a safe with an estimated $20,000 inside. Combined with the damage to the restaurant, the ordeal will cost the family roughly $80,000.

Police don't know who the man caught on camera is, but officers told the restaurant owner, Alberto Mendez, that the tagging was the work of a local gang.

"The officer said this was MS-13 territory, and [the] people who came in are their rivals," Mendez said.

Mendez is trying to raise money to fix the damage to the restaurant. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.