Family of woman shot, killed in Compton calls for possible hate crime investigation

The family of a 28-year-old woman of Asian descent is calling for a possible hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after she was shot and killed in Compton early Saturday morning.

Sia Marie Xiong's family gathered at a vigil on Sunday calling for the sheriff's department to consider all motives, including racial prejudice.

The calls from her family come as rallies across the Southland and across the country called for an end to hate crimes and racial violence against Asian Americans.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of E. Kay St. in Compton on Saturday at about 5:55 a.m., authorities said.

Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to the Compton Station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call.

When deputies arrived at the location they found the victim had suffered one gunshot wound to her lower torso.

Xiong was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Xiong leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

There is no known motive or any suspect information, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Xiong's family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

