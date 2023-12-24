Family of 9 facing homelessness finds housing in time for Christmas

In a heartwarming update to a story that captured public attention last week, a woman and her seven grandchildren facing eviction from their motel rooms in Victorville have experienced a Christmas miracle.

"I am extremely happy. The kids are happy. We even have a Christmas tree. So thank you all very much. Thank you so much. Hey, y'all. All my angels," expressed the grateful woman.

The Zadsden family, previously in dire straits, now finds themselves with a fully equipped kitchen and ample beds for everyone. Last Monday, our reporter, Christina Gonzales, highlighted their plight—having lost their home in a fire in Alabama, the family was running out of motel vouchers in Victorville.

Following the airing of the story, a wave of generosity swept in as donations poured in to support the Zadsden family. Victorville Community Helping Hands, an organization dedicated to aiding those in need, stepped in to secure accommodations for the family in an extended stay hotel, ensuring they have a stable living situation at least through the end of the year.

The holiday spirit has truly touched the Zadsden family, with a Christmas tree adorning their new living space and presents for all the grandchildren. This uplifting turn of events exemplifies the power of community and compassion, offering hope and joy to a family who faced adversity during the holiday season.