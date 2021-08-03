Families react to Disneyland's new 'Magic Key' program

From the time we were all little kids, Disney – in all its forms – has seemingly been a big part of our lives.

Lahela Horowitz from Northern California is here for her 17th birthday. She’s happy to be here, but things weren’t happy at all during the pandemic at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney parks in Southern California were shut down for a long time. A casualty was the theme park’s annual pass.

Jordan Horowitz says they had one before Lahela was born but when the kids came along, he says it was too pricey.

Jeanine Perales from Rialto says it was disheartening to see the annual pass go, but she was excited to hear about the new Disneyland Magic Key. It’s a new annual pass program with four keys. All include tickets via reservations:

$1399 Dream Key - That gets you into both parks every day of the year

$949 Believe Key - Most days of the year

$649 Enchant Key - Select days of the year

$399 Imagine Key - Select days of the year

There are in each package special merchandise and food and beverage discounts.

Park guest Shawn Rodrigues from Fresno says he’d pay $1399.

"Totally. If we have access every day, I think it’s worth it," Rodrigues said.

Johnny Neve from St. Georges, Utah, says he’d get one. His wife Sarah says she’d probably get the "any day of the week," one for $1399.

Disney says it’s planning a special portal on its Disneyland App for Magic Key holders. Sales of the four new keys will begin on August 25.