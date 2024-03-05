A technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms Tuesday.

At 11:19 CT, Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, wrote on X, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Downdetector showed a large spike in widespread outages reported starting around 9 a.m. CT.

Facebook users reported getting logged out and being unable to log back in. Some users who tried to change their password said they were also unable to do so. Others who were using Facebook at the time report receiving a "session expired" notification before getting logged out.

Users also reported outages with Instagram. Some were unable to log in or received a message that said "something went wrong." Others users reported being unable to refresh their feeds on Threads and Instagram.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared unaffected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.