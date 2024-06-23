'Excessive heat' wave continues across California

A summer heat wave bringing triple-digit temperatures and heat alerts to some parts of Southern California continues Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, these "very warm conditions" will continue through Thursday, with an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and an increased threat of wildfires.

There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday through the evening, the NWS said.

"Expect temperatures ranging from 102 to 108 degrees across the Antelope Valley, from 90 to 100 for the interior valleys, and in the mid 80s to mid 90s for inland coastal plains," the NWS said. "Only the beaches will see temperatures in the 70s, with upper 60s possible along the Central Coast."

The advisory remains in effect through at least 8 p.m. Sunday for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

An excessive heat watch will be in place through Sunday evening across the Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, along with the 14 Freeway corridor.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a heat advisory for the valley areas for Sunday.

A smog advisory also remains in effect through Tuesday at 7 p.m., covering most non-coastal areas of LA County into Riverside County, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said. AQMD officials said the extreme heat will likely lead to unhealthy or worse air quality conditions in much of the area.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, check air quality levels, and limit the use of gas-powered lawn equipment until evening hours, as well as conserve electricity.

Cooling centers are open in both the city and county of Los Angeles. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

City News Service contributed to this report.