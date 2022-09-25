Excessive Heat Warning issued as another heat wave inches toward LA area

Triple-digit temperatures are returning to some parts of Southern California again as another heat wave makes its way to the region in the coming days.

The hottest temperatures are expected to peak Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

Graphic: National Weather Service Los Angeles

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday as dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105 degrees are expected for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley

Los Angeles County

San Fernando Valley

San Gabriel Valley

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS Los Angeles said.

People are advised to take the following precautions: