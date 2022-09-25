Excessive Heat Warning issued as another heat wave inches toward LA area
LOS ANGELES - Triple-digit temperatures are returning to some parts of Southern California again as another heat wave makes its way to the region in the coming days.
The hottest temperatures are expected to peak Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles.
Graphic: National Weather Service Los Angeles
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday as dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105 degrees are expected for the following areas:
- Santa Clarita Valley
- Los Angeles County
- San Fernando Valley
- San Gabriel Valley
"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS Los Angeles said.
People are advised to take the following precautions:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room and/or stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives/neighbors
- Do not leave children and/or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible