Kristin Crowley, former LA fire chief, appeals dismissal by Mayor Bass

Former LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is appealing her termination to the Los Angeles City Council.

The backstory:

Crowley was fired on February 21 by Mayor Karen Bass over her handling of the recent LA wildfires. During a press conference, Bass said Crowley was asked by the fire commissioner to complete an after-action report on the wildfires. Crowley allegedly refused to do the report, so Bass said she terminated her.

Crowley Appeals Dismissal

On Thursday, Crowley officially filed her appeal to the city council.

"Today I notified the City Council of my appeal as provided for in Los Angeles Charter, Article V, Section 5.08(e), due to Mayor Bass’s removal of me, on February 21, 2025, from the position of Fire Chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department," a statement from Crowley read.

Under the city charter, Crowley would need the support of 10 of the council's 15 members to be reinstated as chief.

That could be a difficult number to reach. Four council members stood alongside Bass last Friday at a news conference announcing Crowley's ouster -- Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson and members Curren Price, Hugo Soto- Martinez and Adrin Nazarian. Councilman Bob Blumenfield has also publicly come out in favor of Bass' decision.

At least two council members -- Monica Rodriguez and Traci Park -- have spoken out against Crowley's firing and encouraged her to appeal the decision.

Immediately after Crowley was fired, Rodriguez released a statement saying, "Chief Crowley remains the most qualified member of the LA City Fire Department that earned her well deserved appointment as Fire Chief. I am outraged by the scapegoating revealed by the Mayor's actions. I plan to use my authority as a Councilmember to set the record straight and encourage Chief Crowley to appeal the Mayor's baseless termination to the City Council. The public deserves a full account of every single leadership failure that has taken place."

Several firefighters and the union that represents the city's firefighters have also spoken in support of Crowley and say she should be reinstated.

What they're saying:

The group, Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service, sent a letter to Mayor Bass, LA City Council, and the Board of Fire Commissioners demanding Crowley be reinstated as chief.

The letter stated that Bass' removal of Crowley was "inaccurate, and a blatant attempt to shift blame to where it does not belong."

"It's a shame that the mayor doesn't support our fire chief because if she doesn't support our fire chief, how does she support us as firefighters out in the field protecting the citizens of Los Angeles?" said LAFD Firefighter Paramedic Tanya Crabbe, who also serves as the interim president of the Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service. "I believe the mayor is taking blame away from herself and trying to place it on Chief Kristin Crowley."

Turmoil after the LA wildfires

Dig deeper:

Mayor Bass was heavily criticized for being out of the country when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7. She was in Ghana as part of a four-member U.S. delegation sent by President Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as that nation's president.

Bass returned to Los Angeles the day after the fires erupted. Many criticized her for the lack of response during the wildfires and for leaving the country during LA's time of need.

In her first sit-down TV interview since the fires erupted, Bass told FOX 11 that Fire Chief Kristin Crowley did not call to warn her in advance of the trip and didn't do the "normal preparations" for this kind of wind event. Bass told FOX 11 that no advance warnings were given to her prior to leaving.

Many critics of Bass say she is pushing the blame away from herself and using Crowley as a scapegoat.