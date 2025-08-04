Expand / Collapse search

Erik Menendez back in prison after hospital stay: TMZ

By
Published  August 4, 2025 8:37am PDT
Menendez Brothers
FOX 11
Erik Menendez out of hospital, back in prison: TMZ

Erik Menendez out of hospital, back in prison: TMZ

Erik Menendez is reportedly back at a San Diego prison following a hospital stay.

SAN DIEGO (KTTV) - Erik Menendez is back in a San Diego prison after a hospital stay for kidney stone surgery, TMZ reported. 

What we know:

In late July, TMZ reported Menendez was hospitalized for a serious medical condition. 

The outlet later reported Menendez underwent multiple procedures because of complications of large kidney stones.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Erik Menendez hospitalized for kidney stones, lawyer asks for medical furlough: TMZ

The brothers' attorney, Erik Geragos, confirmed with TMZ that Erik was "being treated for a serious medical condition," but did not want to disclose the specifics. 

After being released from the hospital, his family said he’s recovering but is still in pain. 

The backstory:

Erik and his brother, Lyle, were convicted of killing their parents in 1989. 

During Erik’s hospitalization, their attorney, Mark Geragos, said he would ask California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a medical furlough.

Menendez Brothers: New evidence could overturn convictions

Menendez Brothers: New evidence could overturn convictions

Attorney Mark Geragos discusses a major legal development in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

They are now eligible for parole after being re-sentenced in May. Their resentencing hearing begins Aug. 21. 

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This story used information provided by TMZ.

Menendez Brothers