Erik Menendez back in prison after hospital stay: TMZ

Erik Menendez is back in a San Diego prison after a hospital stay for kidney stone surgery, TMZ reported.

What we know:

In late July, TMZ reported Menendez was hospitalized for a serious medical condition.

The outlet later reported Menendez underwent multiple procedures because of complications of large kidney stones.

The brothers' attorney, Erik Geragos, confirmed with TMZ that Erik was "being treated for a serious medical condition," but did not want to disclose the specifics.

After being released from the hospital, his family said he’s recovering but is still in pain.

The backstory:

Erik and his brother, Lyle, were convicted of killing their parents in 1989.

During Erik’s hospitalization, their attorney, Mark Geragos, said he would ask California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a medical furlough.

They are now eligible for parole after being re-sentenced in May. Their resentencing hearing begins Aug. 21.

