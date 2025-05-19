Menendez brothers' parole hearing pushed back to late August 2025

The Menendez brothers' ongoing homecoming bid will once again be pushed back.

Just days after Erik and Lyle Menendez became eligible for parole, it was revealed that the brothers' June 13 hearing date had been postponed.

What we know:

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed on Monday, May 19 that the Menendez brothers' hearing date being pushed back to August 21 and 22.

The state department explained in a statement that the dates were moved after a bid to convert the initial June hearing to a parole consideration hearing got rejected by the victims' family members and/or victims' next of kin.

What they're saying:

Below was a statement issued by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation:

"With the change in sentence, the Board of Parole Hearings informed participants that the June 13 hearing could be converted to a parole consideration hearing.

Victims’ next of kin and victim family members were provided with notice of the hearing.

Victims and participants were able to object to the conversion of the June 13 hearing based on notice requirements.

After objections were received, the parole hearing dates were moved."

The backstory:

The scheduled hearings come as Erik and Lyle Menendez's sentences for the deaths of Jose and Kitty Menendez were reduced to 50 years to life. Prior to last week's news of being eligible for resentecing and possibly parole, the two had spent 35 years behind bars (and counting).

For years, the Menendez brothers claimed the killings were committed after years of abuse, including alleged sexual abuse by their father.