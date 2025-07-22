Erik Menendez hospitalized for kidney stones, lawyer asks for medical furlough: TMZ

The Brief Erik Menendez is in the hospital with kidney stones, according to TMZ. The Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos told TMZ that he hopes Erik will be furloughed. Erik and Lyle Menendez are scheduled to have a parole hearing on Aug. 22.



Erik Menendez is in the hospital with what his attorney called a serious medical condition according to a report from TMZ.

What we know:

Erik was brought to a hospital on Friday, TMZ said. Mark Geragos, the brothers' attorney, told TMZ in an interview that Erik was "being treated for a serious medical condition." While Geragos said he didn't want to disclose the specifics, according to TMZ, Erik is being treated for kidney stones.

Geragos said he would ask California Gov. Gavin Newsom to furlough Erik, with the brothers' parole hearing being a month away.

What they're saying:

"I think if there was ever anybody who should be furloughed, especially right now a month before the hearing, it's Erik," Geragos told TMZ.

Typically in California, in order for an inmate to be eligible for a medical furlough from prison, the prison doctor would have to determine that person has a "significant and permanent medical condition," that leaves them "permanently medically incapacitated," according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. That doctor would then refer the case to a medical parole board.

However, sources told TMZ that Newsom is reviewing Erik's case to determine if medical parole is appropriate.

What's next:

The Menendez brothers are scheduled to have a parole hearing on Aug. 21 and 22.