Eric Brown death: Family reacts to news of arrests made in 12-year-old boy's murder

Family members of 12-year-old Eric Brown III are still mourning but relieved that Long Beach police arrested two suspects in connection to his murder.

On May 9, Eric was outside his grandmother’s home with a couple of friends when bullets flew. He was hit in the back of his head and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She survived.

"I miss my grandson a whole lot," Cynthia Johnson told me.

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish announced Friday the arrest of two suspects in Brown’s murder, 20-year-old Reshawn Strother, of Cypress, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Destinee Scipio, of Long Beach.

"We believe the incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims. The male arrestee is a documented gang member, the female arrestee is believed to be his girlfriend," Hebeish said.

The chief believes there are still other suspects to be found and reminded the public there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Janice Joseph, Eric’s great aunt appreciates the ongoing investigation.

"It’s like Eric’s not gone, they are keeping Eric living by bringing us to justice. He deserves to be remembered," Joseph said.