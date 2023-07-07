2 arrested in 12-year-old boy's murder in Long Beach

Two people were behind bars Friday in connection with a May 9 drive-by shooting in Long Beach that left a 12-year-old boy dead and injured a 14-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12-year-old dies after Long Beach double shooting; suspects on the run

Reshawn Strother, 20, of Cypress, was already in custody in an unrelated matter but was expected to be booked on suspicion of murder Friday, according to Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish. Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday.

Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said the shooting was reported Tuesday, May 9 around 11:30 p.m. near Lewis and Hill Streets. Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals the victims – two girls ages 13 and 14, as well as a 12-year-old boy – were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a vehicle with at least two suspects inside. For an unknown reason, the suspects opened fire and struck two of the victims.

The male victim, identified by family members as Eric Gregory Brown, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to the hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel where he died from his injuries.

Long Beach PD officials said the 14-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her lower body and the 13-year-old girl was not injured.

"There may be additional suspects, so as a reminder, this investigation remains ongoing and active," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said during a Friday morning news conference. "The $25,000 reward for information remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects.

"We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims," the chief said, adding that Stroher is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. He stressed that the victims had no gang ties.

"This incident was devastating for our entire community," Hebeish said. "And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they'd commit a crime like this."

