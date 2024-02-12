'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier left California for a 'grounded lifestyle' in Texas

article

Whether it’s his own reality or that of his famous "Entourage" character, Vincent Chase, Hollywood star Adrian Grenier has spent more than enough time in the limelight.

Grenier, 47, ditched California a few years ago for Texas, and hasn't looked back since.

"I was flying high for many years. Two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York," he said on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," adding, "I live a much more grounded lifestyle now."

He and his wife Jordan Roemmele moved to their home outside Austin, Texas, in 2020, after the actor decided his priorities in life had shifted.

"I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife… and have a family. And have a child, which I'm so excited about," he said of his 9-month-old son, Seiko.

Last year, "The Devil Wears Prada" actor gushed about Texas to People magazine, sharing what he found so compelling about Southern living. "I really liked the down home vibe. Very cosmopolitan, yet no frills, no posturing," he said.

"There's not a lot of social climbing, not a lot of status people," he added. "Everyone's cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, so to speak. A lot of times in cities, I've always felt a little bit like I have to keep up with the Joneses. And here, it feels there's a lot of acceptance and, especially where I live, a lot of my friends are farmers and homesteaders and just really open-hearted and not afraid to put in a hard day's work. Salt of the earth and very loving."

Although he's out of California, Grenier hasn't completely closed the door to Hollywood.

Now he's more selective with his roles, saying that if he can't be proud of himself, then the job is not worth taking. "I want my kid to be able to watch whatever I do and be proud of dad," he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Speaking of how becoming a father has impacted his life, Grenier said, "I don't know if my body can contain the love.… It's so expansive, I feel like I'm gonna burst. I'm so in love with this kid."

