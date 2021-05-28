Enjoy some free ice cream with the FOX Summer Food Truck
Escape the heat this Memorial Day weekend with some free FOX show-themed frozen treats.
Enjoy tasty treats from shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Duncanville, Crime Scene Kitchen, Lego Masters and so much more.
The FOX Summer Ice Cream Truck will be at various locations in Los Angeles from Saturday through Tuesday.
Below is a list of its locations and times:
Saturday, May 29
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Santa Monica Pier Beach Parking Lot (north of pier)
3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | Venice Beach Boardwalk (Windward Ave. & Speedway)
Sunday, May 30
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Melrose Trading Post (Melrose & N. Fairfax)
3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | La Brea Tarpits (Wilshire & S. Curson)
Monday, May 31
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Griffith Park (Fern Dell Dr. & Los Feliz Blvd.)
3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | Hollywood & Highland (Hollywood Blvd. & Sycamore)
Tuesday, June 1
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM | Manhattan Beach Pier (N. The Strand & Manhattan Beach Blvd.)
Advertisement
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.