Enjoy some free ice cream with the FOX Summer Food Truck

article

Escape the heat this Memorial Day weekend with some free FOX show-themed frozen treats.

Enjoy tasty treats from shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Duncanville, Crime Scene Kitchen, Lego Masters and so much more.

The FOX Summer Ice Cream Truck will be at various locations in Los Angeles from Saturday through Tuesday.

Below is a list of its locations and times:



Saturday, May 29

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Santa Monica Pier Beach Parking Lot (north of pier)

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | Venice Beach Boardwalk (Windward Ave. & Speedway)



Sunday, May 30

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Melrose Trading Post (Melrose & N. Fairfax)

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | La Brea Tarpits (Wilshire & S. Curson)



Monday, May 31

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Griffith Park (Fern Dell Dr. & Los Feliz Blvd.)

3:30 PM – 7:00 PM | Hollywood & Highland (Hollywood Blvd. & Sycamore)



Tuesday, June 1

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM | Manhattan Beach Pier (N. The Strand & Manhattan Beach Blvd.)



Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.