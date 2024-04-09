Encino break-in: Woman escapes thieves to call 911

Police are searching for masked men who broke into an Encino home Tuesday night, shoving one of the residents to the ground before she was able to get free and call 911.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 4200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. Police said two masked men entered the gated home, and came face-to-face to a woman who lives there.

The men allegedly tried to pin her to the ground, but she was able to get away, get to a neighbor's house, and call police. When officers got there, the men were gone.

It's not clear whether the men took anything from the home, and the woman's condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information about this break-in was asked to contact police.