Emmy Awards postponed to January as Hollywood strikes continue

The 75th Emmy Awards show will be broadcast on Fox on Jan. 15, it was announced Thursday in a joint statement by Fox and the Television Academy.

The Emmy Awards show will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m.

It will honor the best performers, writers, directors and crew members whose work appeared on television in the past year.

SUGGESTED:

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannaue Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will be the executive producers of The Emmy Awards.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live over two days, Jan. 6 and 7.

There will be an edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on FXX on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.