Austin Beutner's daughter Emily cause of death revealed

The Brief The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that 22-year-old Emily Beutner, daughter of former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, died by suicide. Her death was ruled a drug overdose involving a combination of mitragynine (kratom), 7-hydroxymitragynine, quetiapine, and mirtazapine. Emily was discovered in medical distress in a Palmdale field on Jan. 6 and passed away at a local hospital early the following morning.



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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has officially concluded its investigation into the death of Emily Beutner, the 22-year-old daughter of former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.

What we know:

The medical examiner’s report identifies the cause of death as the combined effects of mitragynine (kratom), 7-hydroxymitragynine, quetiapine, and mirtazapine.

Emily Beutner was found by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel shortly before midnight on Jan. 6 in a field near Sierra Highway and Technology Drive in Palmdale. Despite being transported to a hospital while in medical distress, she was pronounced dead at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin Beutner drops out of LA mayoral race following daughter's death

What they're saying:

While the Beutner family has remained private during this period, the impact of the tragedy was felt publicly when Austin Beutner, the former leader of the nation's second-largest school district, withdrew from the Los Angeles mayoral race shortly after his daughter’s passing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin Beutner drops out of LA mayoral race following daughter's death

Austin Beutner speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What you can do:

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