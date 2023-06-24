Elderly California tourist dies after snorkeling in Hawaii

A female tourist from California died while swimming at a beach in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

According to Kaua'i Police, the 77-year-old woman was pulled from the waters at Po‘ipū Beach Park around 11:30 a.m. June 19.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted a snorkeler in distress and pulled her from waters in the lagoon area of the beach.

When firefighters arrived on scene the woman was conscious and alert before personnel with American Medical Response took over. Medics transported her to the hospital where she later died. The woman was identified as Judith Bailey.

This is the second water-related tourist death to be reported in recent weeks.

On June 10, 37-year-old Lucas Ivor, from California, died while swimming in the waters off Tunnels Beach in Haena.

"We are saddened to report this death of another visitor. We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water," Kaua’i Police Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said.