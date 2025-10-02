Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo

The Brief Firefighters battled a massive fire at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo. It's unclear what caused the fire.



A massive fire erupted Thursday night at a refinery in Southern California.

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:35 p.m. to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving calls of smoke in the area.

Images from SkyFOX show large flames shooting through the refinery. Several people said they heard a loud bang, saying it felt like an earthquake or sounded like a plane crash since the refinery is near LAX.

Fire departments throughout the South Bay were called in to help.

Rosecrans Avenue from Vista Del Mar to Pacific Coast Highway, and Pacific Coast Highway from Rosecrans Ave to El Segundo Blvd were shutdown and people were urged to avoid the area.

Luckily, no evacuations in El Segundo were issued.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Witnesses describe moments fire erupted

What they're saying:

One resident who lives nearby said it felt like an earthquake hit, then she looked outside her house and saw flames nearby.

"It felt like an earthquake. And then I saw a red flash through our blinds onto the side of the house facing the refinery. We have two windows there. I'm like, that's the refinery. And then I heard the hiss, that is usually the safety flare, but it was way more intense than usual. So I went and got her up. We booked it out the door and there was just nothing but a ball of fire that looked like it could cross the street and come this way towards all the houses on this side," a witness told FOX 11.

A customer at a nearby Top Golf described the frightening moments she heard a bang and felt rumbling. Several people then started to evacuate from the facility.

"When we stepped outside you could hear the gas and the flames. It was like roaring really loud. It was really surreal. Everyone was leaving in a panic. It was so close. The explosion when it first happened was gigantic. It was so huge. No one really understood what was going on. And, you know, everyone's initial thought was just to leave. And it was kind of hard getting out of the parking lot with so many people trying to leave that area," said witness Celissa Sanchez.

The history behind Chevron's refinery

Dig deeper:

The refinery spans two-square-miles, supplying more than 40% of jet fuel and more than 20% of motor vehicle fuel across all of Southern California. It's the largest producing oil refinery on the West Coast.

There are 1,000 Chevron employees, 1,000 contractors on any given day and their very own Chevron Fire Department with 24 full-time firefighters.

The refinery maintains its ability to make roughly 12 million gallons of fuel every day, that's enough gasoline to fill up a million cars a day. When the refinery was built in 1911, the original capacity was 5,000 barrels a day, but today it can process 290,000 daily.

California has approximately 1,300 Chevron stations.