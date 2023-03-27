String of burglaries in El Segundo leaves community on edge

Several businesses in El Segundo were targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries over the weekend, and police say they're all connected.

The businesses on Main Street that were burglarized and robbed include Big Mike's, Fantastic Cafe, Gelato Go, Pho Dreams, I Love Teriyaki, and Richmond Bar and Grill.

An unspecified amount of cash and valuables were taken from some of the businesses.

El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles addressed the break-ins, calling it "unacceptable" and blaming Prop 47 - a ballot measure passed in 2014 which allows for the reduction of felonies to misdemeanors. He says local representatives are working to combat the damage caused by that law, which they believe has led to an increase in crime.

"It is very difficult for police agencies to hold people accountable and there are very few repercussions, certainly much less than there used to be for criminals and repeat offenders," he said. "We're frustrated. I feel for the businesses. We are equally concerned and working with the police force to understand what happened and to do everything we can within our city, within our region and within the states to make sure that these things do not happen in the future."

Police are also investigating a string of burglaries in Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne that happened around the same time as the ones in El Segundo to see if they are possibly connected.