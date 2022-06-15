El Monte officers killed in shootout near motel identified

article

El Monte City officials on Wednesday revealed the identities of the two officers who were killed during a shootout near a motel on Tuesday night.

RELATED: 2 El Monte police officers killed by 'coward,' interim chief says

The two officers were identified as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

Corporal Paredes was a 22-year veteran of the force and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Officer Santana grew up in El Monte and is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

