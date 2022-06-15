Expand / Collapse search

El Monte officers killed in shootout near motel identified

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:42PM
El Monte
FOX 11
article

EL MONTE, Calif. - El Monte City officials on Wednesday revealed the identities of the two officers who were killed during a shootout near a motel on Tuesday night.

RELATED: 2 El Monte police officers killed by 'coward,' interim chief says

2 El Monte police officers dead in shootout with suspect

Mourners on Wednesday morning left bouquets, wreaths of flowers and candles outside the El Monte police station to honor the fallen officers, whose names have not been made public.

The two officers were identified as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.  

Corporal Paredes was a 22-year veteran of the force and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Officer Santana grew up in El Monte and is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
 