Mexico travel advisory: Some airlines suspend flights amid unrest

The Brief Travel advisories were issued after violent unrest erupted in western Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho. Cartel retaliation included burning vehicles, roadblocks and at least 14 deaths, raising concerns about travel near major airports. U.S. airlines canceled dozens of flights over the past 24 hours but say flights to Mexico appear to be resuming, with waivers and rebooking options in place.



Travel advisories have been issued and several U.S. airlines have canceled flights to parts of Mexico following violent unrest in western Mexico.

What we know:

The violence began after the Mexican army killed cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." Mexican officials say he was wounded during a raid, captured, and died during transport.

Authorities say cartel members set fires across multiple states, burning vehicles, creating black smoke and setting up roadblocks that shut down cities and paralyzed roads. Guadalajara was described as a ghost town.

Officials say El Mencho was a top target for both Mexico and the United States and was accused of fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

His death sparked a violent retaliation that left at least 14 people dead, including security forces.

Roadblocks remain a concern, especially near major airports, and security operations are continuing. Officials warned that road conditions could still impact travel.

At Los Angeles International Airport(LAX), United said there were no cancellations this morning for flights heading to Mexico. However, United, American and Southwest canceled dozens of flights over the last 24 hours.

United says waivers remain in place, American is allowing free rebooking and Southwest is working with impacted travelers.

From what airport officials could tell, flights to Mexico appear to be resuming Monday morning.

What they're saying:

An Orange County woman who is in Guadalajara with friends said they are waiting out the unrest after checking out of their hotel and moving to a safer location recommended by locals.

"Everyone's hunkered down. Earlier, there's no one on the street, no one driving, I think a chain deck. I'm not scared anymore, I was. I'm a little bit not looking forward to the next 24 hours," she said.

Travelers with family in parts of western Mexico say they are concerned about what is happening and are keeping a close eye on travel impacts.

What's next:

Airlines say waivers and rebooking options remain in place as they monitor the situation and resume flights.