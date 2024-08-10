Man allegedly kills mother, jumps to his death at El Camino College

article

A man was found dead after allegedly stabbing his mother and jumping off the fifth floor of a parking structure at El Camino College.

Officers from the Torrance Police Department and campus police responded to a domestic violence altercation around 5:20 p.m. Friday and found the suspect's mother with multiple stab wounds, ECC said in a statement. The woman was rushed to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition.

After assaulting his mother, the man, described by ECC as a former student of the college, ran into the parking lot where he apparently jumped to his death.

Their names have not been released.

Redondo Beach and Crenshaw boulevards were temporarily closed for the investigation Friday night, and the campus remains closed until Monday morning, ECC said.

Torrance police said the case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which had no further information as of Saturday morning.