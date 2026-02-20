San Fernando Valley woman rescued after being held at knifepoint by husband: LAPD

A woman is thankful to be alive following a terrifying incident in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls from a woman stating she was being held against her will at knifepoint by her husband. The incident happened at the couple’s home located near the intersection of Oro Vista Avenue and Wentworth Street in the Sunland area.

When officers at the scene, they ordered the suspect to come out, but he did not comply.

By 3:45 a.m., police breached the door and took the suspect into custody, but not before he pepper-sprayed three officers. The officers were treated at the scene.

Officials said the victim is with disabilities and is unable to walk. She was triaged at the scene and did not require medical transport.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.