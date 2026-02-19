Armenian officials visit Los Angeles to highlight expanding US partnership, counter disinformation

The Brief Senior government officials from Armenia visited LA to brief the Armenian-American community on US-Armenia relations. Last week, VP JD Vance visited Armenia where he and PM Nikol Pashinyan signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation statement. Leaders emphasized that Armenian-Americans play a critical role in supporting Armenia’s independence, global partnerships and long-term development.



Senior officials from the Republic of Armenia are in Southern California this week for a working visit aimed at briefing the Armenian-American community on rapidly evolving U.S.–Armenia relations, regional security and domestic developments ahead of Armenia’s upcoming elections.

Lilit Makunts, Chief Advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan are meeting with Armenian community leaders in Los Angeles, home to one of the largest Armenian diasporas in the world. The visit follows last week’s trip to Yerevan by U.S. Vice President JD Vance — the first time a sitting U.S. vice president has visited Armenia.

A public meeting was held on Wednesday, February 18 at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles in Glendale.

A "Historic Milestone" in Bilateral Relations

Makunts described Vice President Vance’s visit as a turning point.

"It was the first time that a sitting U.S. vice president has visited Armenia and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the bilateral agenda, the strategic partnership that we have established with our two countries," she said. "It also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a peace agenda and prosperity in the region, which is where our strategic interests align."

During the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan and Vice President Vance signed a joint statement on peaceful nuclear cooperation, paving the way for deeper collaboration in energy development and technology exchange.

"It is important for Armenian and American companies to collaborate on civil energy projects and technology exchange," Makunts noted. "This partnership helps Armenia diversify its energy security and contribute to greater national energy security."

The agreement signals Armenia’s broader effort to reduce reliance on traditional security and energy structures while strengthening ties with Western partners.

Makunts pointed to tangible outcomes already underway.

"We were able to obtain advanced technology drones from the United States," she said, adding that the cooperation reflects "mutual trust," even as Armenia remains formally a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), though not actively participating."

TRIPP Project and Regional Connectivity

Among the major initiatives discussed is the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," or TRIPP project, signed in Washington last August. The U.S.–Armenia Implementation Framework outlines joint development principles centered on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction.

"Peace in the South Caucasus opens very many avenues for Armenia to develop and prosper," Makunts said. "This is going to contribute to Armenia’s economic development and open trade partnerships with different parts of the world, but it’s also going to be an important pillar for security in the region."

Officials view the project as both an economic corridor and a strategic stabilizer in a region long defined by conflict.

Peace Agreement and Humanitarian Priorities

Makunts emphasized that Armenia’s foremost objective remains securing and finalizing a sustainable peace agreement.

"Our primary goal is to make sure that the peace agreement that has been initialed in Washington, D.C., is sustainable and final," she said. "That is going to be very important both for the Republic of Armenia as a country to be secure, but also for our development."

Humanitarian issues, including Armenian detainees and prisoners of war still held in Azerbaijan, remain a sensitive but ongoing priority.

"We are continuing to work together with the United States to address and solve all the humanitarian issues existing right now, including bringing back the detainees and the POWs," Makunts said. "It’s a very subtle and sensitive issue. That’s why we are refraining from making too many things public."

Addressing Disinformation Ahead of Elections

Another focus of the Los Angeles visit: combating misinformation and disinformation, particularly as Armenia prepares for parliamentary elections on June 7.

"There may be a huge flow of disinformation," Makunts warned. "It’s important that Armenians living across the world know what’s happening domestically and hear exact information from the government."

She said some narratives circulating abroad — even within respected diaspora circles — do not accurately reflect government policy, particularly regarding Armenia’s peace agenda and evolving foreign partnerships.

"We are here to address those concerns, but also to share what, in fact, we are pursuing," she said.

Genocide Recognition and Looking Forward

Vice President Vance’s visit included a stop at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, where he laid flowers and observed a moment of silence. A social media post by Vance referencing the "Armenian Genocide" was later deleted by his team, with the White House attributing the wording to a staff mistake.

Makunts declined to comment on U.S. protocol but underscored Armenia’s position.

"The fact that there was an Armenian Genocide is undeniable for us," she said, referencing congressional recognition resolutions passed during the first Trump administration. "But we are also looking to the future and making sure that Armenia has diplomatic relations with all of its neighbors, including those we have had a very difficult history with."

The Role of the Diaspora

For Makunts, engagement with the Armenian American community is not merely symbolic — it is foundational.

She recalled serving as Armenia’s ambassador in Washington and often telling visitors about the embassy building, gifted by Armenian-Americans after independence in the early 1990s. The deed contains a clause stating the property belongs to the Republic of Armenia "as long as Armenia is independent."

"This one single sentence signifies how important the statehood and the independence of the Republic of Armenia is for diaspora and the Armenian Americans," she said. "This is something that we should focus on as a government, but also as a diaspora."

With expanding defense cooperation, new energy initiatives, and an active peace process underway, Armenian officials say the moment calls for clarity, engagement, and partnership — both at home and abroad.

As Makunts put it: "As one of the biggest communities in the world, Armenian-Americans should feel empowered by the recent developments between our two governments."

The February 18 community meeting in Glendale provided further details on the evolving U.S.–Armenia relationship and answered questions from diasporans at a pivotal moment for the region.

Upcoming Election

