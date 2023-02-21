LAPD gives all clear at El Camino Charter HS following reports of shooter on campus

article

El Camino Charter High School in Woodland Hills was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday following a report of a shooter on campus.

Police say they received a report of a possible gunman on campus around 9 a.m., however, the Los Angeles Police Department said no threat was found at the campus and officers were working to clear the school.

LAPD and Los Angeles school police officers searched the campus, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Images from SkyFOX show a line of parents outside waiting to pick up their kids.

No injuries were reported.