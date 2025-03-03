Feds: 4 accused of smuggling 20K undocumented immigrants from Guatemala into the U.S.

A major human smuggling ring has been dismantled following a federal investigation, resulting in the indictment of four individuals accused of smuggling approximately 20,000 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala to the United States.

The investigation continues as authorities seek additional suspects and connections to criminal cartels.

What we know:

Federal authorities have charged four defendants with operating one of the largest human smuggling rings in the United States. The indictment alleges that the transnational criminal organization smuggled around 20,000 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala to the U.S. via Mexico. The group is accused of holding individuals hostage, threatening violence, and being responsible for a fatal car crash in Oklahoma in 2023, which resulted in seven deaths, including three minors.

The ringleader, Eduardo Domingo Reynaldo Martel, and his associate, Marsha Char, have been arrested and pleaded not guilty. A trial date is being set. Another defendant, Helmer Obispo Hernandez, remains a fugitive and is charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer. A fourth defendant is in custody in Oklahoma related to the fatal accident.

What we don't know:

While the organization has been operating for over a decade, the exact timeframe during which the 20,000 individuals were smuggled remains unclear. Additionally, the percentage of women among the smuggled individuals is not specified. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still seeking additional suspects and connections to criminal cartels.

Timeline:

The organization has been active for over a decade, with the first contact by Border Patrol agents occurring in 2021. The investigation, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, culminated in a significant takedown on a recent Friday, leading to the arrests and ongoing search for fugitives.

The backstory:

The smuggling organization specialized in transporting undocumented immigrants from Guatemala to the U.S., using stash houses and demanding additional fees for further transportation within the country. Those unable to pay were held hostage, and violence was threatened against their families in Guatemala. The organization laundered money through Los Angeles-based financial institutions.

What they're saying:

Joe McNally, the acting U.S. Attorney, emphasized the organization’s disregard for immigration laws and the safety of the smuggled individuals. Deputy Special Agent Duane Engelbrecht highlighted the dangers of human smuggling and the importance of public assistance in combating such crimes. Chief Greg Bovino of the Border Patrol praised the collaborative efforts that led to the dismantling of the organization.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as authorities continue to pursue additional suspects and explore connections to criminal cartels. The public is encouraged to report any information related to smuggling and human trafficking to assist in ongoing efforts to combat these crimes.